Left Menu

CM Sawant extends greetings on Goa Liberation Day

CM Sawant expressed his gratitude to the stalwarts who were instrumental in Goa's successful struggle.

ANI | Updated: 19-12-2022 08:32 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 08:32 IST
CM Sawant extends greetings on Goa Liberation Day
Goa CM Pramod Sawant (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has extended greetings to the people of Goa on the state's Liberation from Portuguese rule that was attained on December 19, 1961. In his message, CM Sawant expressed his gratitude to the stalwarts who were instrumental in Goa's successful struggle.

"Our freedom fighters fought hard and sacrificed their lives to allow future generations to live in peace and dignity. Today, we remember the contributions of the freedom fighters who laid down their lives during the long-lasting freedom struggle. December 19, 1961, is a historic and remarkable day indeed," said the chief minister in a statement released on Sunday. The CM further said that post-independence, Goa has made remarkable progress in infrastructure, education, health, public welfare, skill development and other sectors.

"We should also recognise the efforts of the post-liberation leaders who worked tirelessly to build our State. Goa has made remarkable progress in the Infrastructure, education, health, public welfare, skill development and other sectors," he added. He also focussed on the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Swayampurna Goa' initiatives and the said will continue to scale greater heights in future.

The CM also appealed to all parties to keep aside differences and work towards the common goal of development. "Let us resolve to keep Goa a clean, green, and sustainable place. Happy Goa Liberation Day to everyone," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
2
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022