Left Menu

Glenmark Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic drug

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2022 10:26 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 10:25 IST
Glenmark Pharma gets USFDA nod for generic drug
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd on Monday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for its generic nicardipine hydrochloride capsules used to treat high blood pressure and to control angina.

The approval granted by the US Food & Drug Administration (USFDA) is for bicardipine hydrochloride capsules of strengths 20 mg and 30 mg, Glenmark said in a statement.

These are the generic version of Cardene capsules 20 mg and 30 mg of Chiesi USA, Inc, it added.

These will be distributed in the US by Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc, USA, the company said.

For the 12-month period ended October 2022, the Cardene capsules 20 mg and 30 mg achieved annual sales of approximately USD 10.9 million, the company said citing IQVIATM sales data.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
2
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022