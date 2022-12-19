Left Menu

Union Minister takes dig at Rajasthan govt: "Get ready to mourn in 5th year"

Coming down heavily on the Gehlot government, Shekhawat said "Celebrate four years but prepare to mourn in the fifth year."

ANI | Updated: 19-12-2022 10:59 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 10:59 IST
Union Minister takes dig at Rajasthan govt: "Get ready to mourn in 5th year"
Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Jal Shakti Minister and Jodhpur BJP MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has questioned the fourth-year completion celebration by the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan. Coming down heavily on the Gehlot government, Shekhawat said "Celebrate four years but prepare to mourn in the fifth year."

"Yesterday I was in Udaipur, and thousands of farmers were lined up in front of urea shops. Was it the celebration of the pain that those farmers have suffered?" the BJP MP said on Sunday in a statement released to the media. On Sunday, the state Congress government marked four years of its governance with various programmes organised in Jaipur and other parts, including a development exhibition at the Jawahar Kala Kendra.

Reacting to the celebrations Shekhawat said, "If you had given the public's money, earned from black marketing and corruption, to the victims of Bhungra instead of celebrating, then maybe the public would have forgiven you. Now you are not going to get forgiveness. The people of the state are counting the days. Celebrate the fourth year and prepare to mourn in the fifth year." Shekhawat also launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, saying that those who cheated the farmers, youth and women of the state are now embarking on Bharat Jodo, as he suggested the Congress to introspect first.

Speaking on Gehlot's demand to declare Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) as a National project, Gajendra Shekhawat said, "instead of the 13 districts of Rajasthan for which they are demanding to declare ERCP as a national project, we have included them in the priority list of the National Perspective Plan". There will be five priority works in this plan. In the national project, where the amount of the Government of India's grant is 60 per cent, in this, it will increase to 90 per cent, he explained.

The cost of the ERCP project is Rs 40,000 crore, whereas, in the plan prepared by us, the cost is only Rs 21,000 crore - 22,000 crore. The scheme can be completed at half the cost and with only 10 per cent state assistance, he added Shekhawat also referred to the cylinder blast in Bhungra, Jodhpur. "The pyres burning here in Bhungra have not ended yet, still they (Congress) have gathered to celebrate."

Commenting on the celebrations held at Jaipur's Albert Hall on Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra's 100th day, the Union Minister said that the kind of dance programs being performed in the name of connecting India and the kind of costumes worn is an insult to the State.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
2
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022