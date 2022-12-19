Union Minister takes dig at Rajasthan govt: "Get ready to mourn in 5th year"

Union Jal Shakti Minister and Jodhpur BJP MP Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has questioned the fourth-year completion celebration by the Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government in Rajasthan. Coming down heavily on the Gehlot government, Shekhawat said "Celebrate four years but prepare to mourn in the fifth year."

"Yesterday I was in Udaipur, and thousands of farmers were lined up in front of urea shops. Was it the celebration of the pain that those farmers have suffered?" the BJP MP said on Sunday in a statement released to the media. On Sunday, the state Congress government marked four years of its governance with various programmes organised in Jaipur and other parts, including a development exhibition at the Jawahar Kala Kendra.

Reacting to the celebrations Shekhawat said, "If you had given the public's money, earned from black marketing and corruption, to the victims of Bhungra instead of celebrating, then maybe the public would have forgiven you. Now you are not going to get forgiveness. The people of the state are counting the days. Celebrate the fourth year and prepare to mourn in the fifth year." Shekhawat also launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, saying that those who cheated the farmers, youth and women of the state are now embarking on Bharat Jodo, as he suggested the Congress to introspect first.

Speaking on Gehlot's demand to declare Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) as a National project, Gajendra Shekhawat said, "instead of the 13 districts of Rajasthan for which they are demanding to declare ERCP as a national project, we have included them in the priority list of the National Perspective Plan". There will be five priority works in this plan. In the national project, where the amount of the Government of India's grant is 60 per cent, in this, it will increase to 90 per cent, he explained.

The cost of the ERCP project is Rs 40,000 crore, whereas, in the plan prepared by us, the cost is only Rs 21,000 crore - 22,000 crore. The scheme can be completed at half the cost and with only 10 per cent state assistance, he added Shekhawat also referred to the cylinder blast in Bhungra, Jodhpur. "The pyres burning here in Bhungra have not ended yet, still they (Congress) have gathered to celebrate."

Commenting on the celebrations held at Jaipur's Albert Hall on Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra's 100th day, the Union Minister said that the kind of dance programs being performed in the name of connecting India and the kind of costumes worn is an insult to the State.

