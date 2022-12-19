Left Menu

'Kisan Garjana' rally: Farmers converge at Delhi's Ramleela Ground to demand relief measures

Updated: 19-12-2022 12:47 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 12:46 IST
Visuals from Kisan Garjana Rally at Ramlila Maidan, Delhi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Farmers have started converging at the Ramleela Ground here for the 'Kisan Garjana' rally to demand various relief measures from the government.

A note issued by the organisers -- Bharatiya Kisan Sangh (BKS), a branch of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) -- said ''the government will face trouble if it did not heed the farmers' demand in time''.

It said farmers are reaching the Ramleela Maidan from across the country in buses, tractors and motorcycles to demand remunerative prices for their crops based on the input cost.

The farmers have also called for a rollback of GST on all kinds of farming activities and the permission for commercial production of genetically modified crops.

They are also pushing the Centre to increase the financial support provided under the PM-Kisan scheme.

Launched in December 2018, an income support of Rs 6,000 per year in three equal installments is provided to all land holding farmer families under the scheme.

According to the organisers, around 60,000 people are estimated to participate in the rally.

