Left Menu

Guar seed futures decline amid ample supplies

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2022 13:39 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 13:36 IST
Guar seed futures decline amid ample supplies
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Guar seed prices on Monday declined by Rs 29 to Rs 5,853 per 10 quintal in the futures trade amid increasing supplies from producing regions.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for January delivery fell by Rs 29 or 0.49 per cent to Rs 5,853 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 54,605 lots.

Marketmen attributed the downward trend in guar seed prices to increasing supplies from growing regions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
2
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022