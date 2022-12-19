Guar seed futures decline amid ample supplies

Guar seed prices on Monday declined by Rs 29 to Rs 5,853 per 10 quintal in the futures trade amid increasing supplies from producing regions.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for January delivery fell by Rs 29 or 0.49 per cent to Rs 5,853 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 54,605 lots.

Marketmen attributed the downward trend in guar seed prices to increasing supplies from growing regions.

