Silver futures rise on spot demand

Silver prices on Monday increased by Rs 255 to Rs 67,905 per kilogram in futures trade as participants widened their bets amid a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for March delivery gained Rs 255 or 0.38 per cent to Rs 67,905 per kg in 19,743 lots.

Analysts said the rise in silver prices was mainly due to fresh positions built up by participants amid a positive trend in the market.

Globally, silver was trading 0.22 per cent higher at USD 23.38 per ounce in New York.

