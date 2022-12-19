Left Menu

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

he Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday arrested one terrorist associate of the Lashkar-e-Taiba terror outfit from Chakloo village of the Union Territory's Baramulla, police informed.

19-12-2022
Arrested terrorist associate with recovered arms (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested a terror associate of the Lashkar-e-Taiba from Chakloo village of the Union Territory's Baramulla district, police said. According to an official statement, the Baramulla police on Sunday in a joint operation with the Army 32 RR arrested the accused terrorist associate, Mohammad Ishaq Lone of Village Nadihal, by acting on a specific input.

The police said that on the further disclosure by Lone, they recovered one canister improvised explosive device (IED), one pistol, one pistol magazine, 18 pistol rounds, and an eight-meter-long electric wire from a place near Chakloo Ziyarat in the village. The Baramulla police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), Explosive Substances Act, and Arms Act at the Baramulla Police Station.

"The timely arrest with arms, ammunitions and explosive material has averted major terrorist attacks like targeted killings in Baramulla/ adjoining areas, targeted attacks on convoy vehicles of Security Forces (SFs) and has saved the precious lives of innocent civilians," the statement read. On Wednesday, the security forces-- joint teams of Police along with the Army (29RR) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) (45Bn)-- detected and destroyed an improvised explosive device (IED) in the Pattan area of the same district.

"Police along with security forces have destroyed an IED in the Pattan area of Baramulla district, thereby thwarted an untoward incident," said police. (ANI)

