Left Menu

Maharashtra will not fear Naxalites: Devendra Fadnavis

Underlining the clear stance of the Maharashtra government against Naxalites in the region, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the authorities would never stop fearing Naxals.

ANI | Updated: 19-12-2022 14:14 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 14:14 IST
Maharashtra will not fear Naxalites: Devendra Fadnavis
A Visual of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde from VidhanSabha (Photo:Twitter@Dev_Fadnavis). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Underlining the clear stance of the Maharashtra government against Naxalites in the region, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the authorities would never stop fearing Naxals. "Maharashtra will never stop fearing Naxalites, we will answer them, today we have limited Naxalism in Gadchiroli up to a few tehsils, the youth of Gadchiroli has stopped going towards Naxalism today," said Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

His statements came while addressing the Vidhan Sabha. Stressing the government's approach to the completion of the Surjagarh project, Fadnavis added that the Naxalites had been deliberately provoking locals.

"The government has taken serious note of the threat received by MLA Gadchiroli (Aheri) Dharmarao Baba Atram from Naxalites, all necessary security will be provided to him. Naxalites are deliberately provoking people regarding the Surjagarh project. The government will complete the Surjagarh project," he added. Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, speaking on the border issue with Karnataka in the Legislative Assembly on Monday, said that there should not be any politics on it now.

"For the first time, the Union Home Minister has mediated in the inter-state border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka. There should be no politics on this issue now. We should stand together with the border residents," said Chief Minister Shinde. Earlier, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had a telephonic conversation with Shinde."Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Eknath Shinde had a telephonic discussion with me, we both agreed that there should be peace and law and order to be maintained in both the states," Bommai said in a tweet.

The border dispute between Maharashtra and Karnataka goes back to the implementation of the State Reorganization Act, of 1956. The then Maharashtra government had demanded the readjustment of its border with Karnataka. Following this, a four-member committee was formed by both states. The Maharashtra government had expressed willingness to transfer 260 predominantly Kannada-speaking villages, but the proposal was turned down by Karnataka.

Both governments later approached the Supreme Court to expedite the matter.Meanwhile, Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar on Saturday said that Karnataka and Maharashtra CMs' talks with Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the border issue should be made public. "Karnataka and Maharashtra CMs' talks with Union HM Amit Shah should be made public. We'll support it if the state government proposes border issues," said Ajit Pawar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
2
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022