Former AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria joins Medanta Hospital

"Further strengthening its team of doctors who deliver world-class, holistic healthcare, Medanta has appointed Dr. Randeep Guleria as Chairman - Institute of Internal Medicine and Respiratory & Sleep Medicine and Director - Medical Education," an official statement from Medanta Hospital said. On his appointment, Chairman and Managing Director of Medanta, Dr Naresh Trehan, said: "The appointment of a senior doctor like Dr Randeep Guleria reflects our commitment to always delivering the highest standard of clinical care by expanding our team of highly accomplished and respected clinical faculty. Committed to strengthening our clinical and academic capabilities, we welcome Dr. Guleria to the Medanta family."

Dr Guleria is well-recognized for his pioneering work in the field of lung cancer, asthma, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), respiratory muscle functions, and sleep disorders. He has over 400 publications in reputed International and Indian journals, and 49 chapters in various prominent books. He was instrumental in setting up a dedicated Department of Pulmonary Medicine and Sleep Disorders at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi in 2011.

Dr Guleria is a keen academician and researcher, who completed his MBBS from Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, and later pursued Doctor of Medicine (MD) in General Medicine, and a Doctorate of Medicine (DM) in Pulmonary Medicine from the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh. Prior to joining Medanta, Dr Guleria was the Director of AIIMS, New Delhi where he served as faculty for over three decades.

Recipient of Padma Shri and Dr B.C. Roy Award, former AIIMS Delhi director is globally renowned for his vast experience and exceptional contribution to India's COVID response effort. He is also associated with the World Health Organization (WHO) as a member of its Scientific Advisory Group of Experts (SAGE) on immunization and influenza vaccination and is part of the editorial boards of several medical journals such as the JAMA: The Journal of the American Medical Association (India), Indian Journal of Chest Diseases, Lung India and Chest India. It is pertinent to mention that Dr Guleria was supposed to superannuate from AIIMS in April 2024, but he took voluntary retirement on November 13. (ANI)

