DCW issues notice to Delhi Police over minor Muslim girl's marriage and assault

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has issued a notice to Delhi Police seeking action taken report in connection with an abuse case reported from Delhi's Daryaganj area. In its statement issued on Monday, the Commission said that they received a complaint from the girl who stated that she was married in February 2022 at the age of 15 years in Badaun, Uttar Pradesh after which she got pregnant. Her in-laws tried to abort the foetus but were unsuccessful.

The minor has alleged that her husband and in-laws assaulted her with a hot Tava, electric wire and screwdriver. She has also stated that her husband threw her out of her matrimonial house, and after that, she came to Delhi to her parental home where she is presently residing, stated DCW. "We have received a complaint of child marriage and abuse with a 15-year-old girl. The girl has been subjected to extreme brutality by her husband and in-laws. I know that Muslim personal law allows for the marriage of girls above the age of 15 years. I believe this is archaic, medieval and barbaric and the law of the land I.e. POCSO should apply in such cases. We have issued a notice to Delhi Police. An FIR should be registered and strong action should be taken against accused persons," said DCW chief Swati Maliwal.

In the notice, the Commission has sought a copy of the FIR along with details of arrests made. The Commission has sought an action-taken report on the matter latest by December 22. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)