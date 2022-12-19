BRIEF-Elon Musk's Poll Results Show Majority Want Him To Step Down As Twitter CEO

* ELON MUSK'S POLL RESULTS SHOW MAJORITY WANT HIM TO STEP DOWN AS TWITTER CEO

* MUSK'S TWITTER POLL RESULTS SHOW 57.5% OF OVER 17 MILLION VOTES WANT MUSK TO STEP DOWN AS TWITTER CEO Source text: https://bit.ly/3j4w2gq

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)