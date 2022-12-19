Left Menu

SFIO has 150 posts vacant; continuous efforts being made to fill up positions: Govt

This whole process takes some time and efforts are continuously made to fill up these posts in close coordination with UPSC, Singh said.Currently, there are 92 cases under investigation by the different units of SFIO across the country.These are cases of serious and complex fraud which require thorough and in-depth investigation including data gathering from different agencies and across different companies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2022 17:28 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 17:28 IST
SFIO has 150 posts vacant; continuous efforts being made to fill up positions: Govt
  • Country:
  • India

The government on Monday said that 150 posts are vacant at the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) and a large number of positions are meant to be filled up on deputation basis.

SFIO comes under the corporate affairs ministry.

In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Rao Inderjit Singh said that at present, there are a total of 238 sanctioned post and out of them, 88 positions are filled and 150 are vacant.

Out of the 238 sanctioned strength, 105 additional posts were approved by the government in February 2021.

''A large number of posts are meant to be filled up on deputation basis which are usually conducted through Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). This whole process takes some time and efforts are continuously made to fill up these posts in close coordination with UPSC,'' Singh said.

Currently, there are 92 cases under investigation by the different units of SFIO across the country.

''These are cases of serious and complex fraud which require thorough and in-depth investigation including data gathering from different agencies and across different companies. Efforts are continuously made by the SFIO to complete investigations in a time bound manner,'' the minister said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
2
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022