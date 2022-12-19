SFIO has 150 posts vacant; continuous efforts being made to fill up positions: Govt
This whole process takes some time and efforts are continuously made to fill up these posts in close coordination with UPSC, Singh said.Currently, there are 92 cases under investigation by the different units of SFIO across the country.These are cases of serious and complex fraud which require thorough and in-depth investigation including data gathering from different agencies and across different companies.
The government on Monday said that 150 posts are vacant at the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) and a large number of positions are meant to be filled up on deputation basis.
SFIO comes under the corporate affairs ministry.
In a written reply to Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Rao Inderjit Singh said that at present, there are a total of 238 sanctioned post and out of them, 88 positions are filled and 150 are vacant.
Out of the 238 sanctioned strength, 105 additional posts were approved by the government in February 2021.
''A large number of posts are meant to be filled up on deputation basis which are usually conducted through Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). This whole process takes some time and efforts are continuously made to fill up these posts in close coordination with UPSC,'' Singh said.
Currently, there are 92 cases under investigation by the different units of SFIO across the country.
''These are cases of serious and complex fraud which require thorough and in-depth investigation including data gathering from different agencies and across different companies. Efforts are continuously made by the SFIO to complete investigations in a time bound manner,'' the minister said.
