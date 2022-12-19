Russian 'kamikaze' drone flies over Ukrainian nuclear plant: Atomic agency
Ukraine's atomic agency said on Monday that a Russian "kamikaze" drone had flown over a part of the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant just after midnight.
"This is an absolutely unacceptable violation of nuclear and radiation safety," Energoatom said on the Telegram messaging app.
