Russian 'kamikaze' drone flies over Ukrainian nuclear plant: Atomic agency

Reuters | Updated: 19-12-2022 17:37 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 17:31 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's atomic agency said on Monday that a Russian "kamikaze" drone had flown over a part of the South Ukraine Nuclear Power Plant just after midnight.

"This is an absolutely unacceptable violation of nuclear and radiation safety," Energoatom said on the Telegram messaging app.

