VIMS to be developed as super-speciality hospital: State health Prinicipal Secretary Krishnababu

State Health Department Principal Secretary MT Krishnababu inaugurated the blood bank with a capacity of 1000 units on Monday at Visakhapatnam Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) along with District Collector Dr. A. Mallikarjunai, with an aim to emphasize the need to develop government hospitals instead of corporate hospitals.

ANI | Updated: 19-12-2022 18:24 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 18:24 IST
State Health Department Principal Secretary MT Krishnababu at the event. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
State Health Department Principal Secretary MT Krishnababu inaugurated the blood bank with a capacity of 1000 units of blood on Monday at Visakhapatnam Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) along with District Collector Dr. A. Mallikarjunai, with an aim to emphasize the need to develop government hospitals instead of corporate hospitals. MT Krishnababu said, "State Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy is working to develop government hospitals instead of corporate hospitals."

He said that VIMS is being developed as a super-speciality hospital and neurosurgery and cardiology departments will be developed as super-specialities. On this occasion, Krishnababu told the media that government hospitals are being developed in terms of medical and other infrastructure facilities as well as corporate hospitals.

He said that the Medical Education Research Corporation will be formed and the necessary funds will be provided for the development of government hospitals. Adding further, he said that a huge amount of money has already been allocated to hospitals in the state as part of the Nadu-Aday programme.

As part of that, programmes will be undertaken for the development of King George Hospital with about 600 crores, he said. He said new buildings will be constructed in VIMS with 250 crores in the next two to three months.

He added that plans are being made to set up a trauma care centre and a centre for excellence. He said that most of the surgeries are being done in VIMS hospital for the last one year and the surgeries are being done free of charge by Arogyashree.

A blood bank with a capacity of 1000 units has been set up for VIMS hospital, which had only blood storage so far. He said that a cath lab will also be set up for VIMS soon. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

