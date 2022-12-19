Left Menu

MP: Woman gives birth to 'premature' baby girl in running bus in Chhatarpur

The woman and the infant have been admitted to Chhatarpur district hospital. The woman's condition is said to be normal whereas the baby girl is serious.

ANI | Updated: 19-12-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 18:49 IST
MP: Woman gives birth to 'premature' baby girl in running bus in Chhatarpur
Woman, Chandini undergoing treatment at district hospital (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A woman gave birth to a 'premature' baby girl in a running bus in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district on Monday morning. The woman and the infant have been admitted to the district hospital. The woman's condition is said to be normal whereas the baby girl is serious.

The husband of the woman, Balram, a resident of Sagar district, said, "We were in Haryana and used to work as labourers there. The health condition of the woman deteriorated a few days ago as a result he reached a health centre to consult the doctor. The doctor informed us about the pregnancy and there were complications. He demanded Rs 20,000 for the treatment." "After that we came here via Delhi in a bus. While travelling in the bus, the delivery took place in the bus itself. The ambulance also reached the spot after the delivery but they did not take to the hospital. We take her to the hospital via bus."

The woman, Chandani, said, "The doctors were demanding Rs 20,000 for the cleanliness. After that we took a bus to our home on Sunday evening. I was suffering from pain throughout the night. On Monday morning, the baby girl was born and after that she was admitted to the hospital." Doctor Rishi Shukla said, "The weight of the baby is 600g and it is a premature baby (22 weeks). The health condition of the baby is very critical and there are few chances of her survival. The baby girl was born in a bus and her cord was cut in the district hospital." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
2
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022