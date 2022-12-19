Left Menu

Smuggler apprehended with gold biscuits worth Rs 49 lakh near India-Bangladesh border

BSF noticed suspicious movement of person around ICP Petrapole on Sunday. When he was searched thoroughly, eight gold biscuits came out from his slippers.

ANI | Updated: 19-12-2022 22:05 IST | Created: 19-12-2022 22:05 IST
Smuggler apprehended with gold biscuits worth Rs 49 lakh near India-Bangladesh border
The smuggler apprehended by BSF in North 24 Parganas (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Border Security Force (BSF) apprehended a smuggler and seized eight gold biscuits worth Ras 49 lakh near the India-Bangladesh border. According to BSF, 145 Battalion under South Bengal Frontier noticed suspicious movement of person around ICP Petrapole on Sunday. When he was searched thoroughly, eight gold biscuits came out from his slippers. The weight of the seized gold biscuits was found to be 932.69 grams and the estimated value of gold is Rs 49,99,218.

The BSF jawans immediately apprehended the smuggler along with the seized goods and brought him to the ICP for further questioning. The persons was identified as Shailendra Nath Sikdar, a resident of North 24 Parganas. During interrogation, the smuggler revealed that he has been indulged in this type of smuggling for a long time. He further revealed that these biscuits were given to him by a Bangladeshi smuggler namely Mama, a resident of Benapole. He further told BSF that the gold was about to be handed over to an unknown person in Bangaon. He was to get Rs 8,000 for this task. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: CIA Chief William Burns

India, China's concerns about use of nuclear weapons have impacted Russia: C...

 United States
2
US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Americans

US lawmaker says China's Huawei attempting to dominate 5G, steal data of Ame...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023; U.S. FDA approves Ferring Pharma's first gene therapy for bladder cancer and more

Health News Roundup: New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China...

 Global
4
Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Research

Phases of water can be better studied through machine learning models: Resea...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022