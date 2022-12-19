Polish PM says EU gas cap deal means end of Russian market manipulation
A European Union agreement on a gas price cap means an end to market manipulation by Russia and Gazprom, Poland's prime minister said on Monday.
"At the recent meetings in Brussels, our majority coalition managed to break the resistance - mainly from Germany," Mateusz Morawiecki wrote on Twitter. "This means the end of market manipulation by Russia and its company Gazprom."
