Haryana: Two die under mysterious circumstances at a club in Gurugram

Two persons including a woman died under mysterious circumstances at a club in Gurugram's high-profile DLF Phase 3 area, the police said on Monday. According to the police, one of the deceased was identified as Sanjeev Joshi, while the identity of the other deceased could not be ascertained, and further investigation was on.

Officials said that Joshi had come to the club at the Golf Course area with his 3 female friends on Sunday night. They ordered food and celebrated his birthday inside a room. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Vikas Kaushik said that Joshi stayed the night at the club along with his female friends.

"On Monday evening, the club staff found Joshi and the three women unconscious. All four of them were taken to a hospital, where doctors declared Joshi and one of his female friends dead, while the other two have been admitted to a hospital," ACP Vikas Kaushik. Officials found an angithi (brazier) kept inside the room and suspect that Joshi and his female friend died after inhaling toxic smoke from it.

"They slept while keeping the angithi inside the room at a club. We are not sure about the exact reason behind their death, and things will be clear only after the investigation," said ACP Kaushik, while adding that there has been no foul play found in the initial investigation. "The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and further probe into the incident is on," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)