Russian glass blower Yuri Lenshine's works exhibited at Cultural Centre in Thiruvananthapuram

As part of the 75th anniversary of Indo-Russian diplomatic relationship, the Russian Cultural Centre in Thiruvananthapuram organised an exhibition of the works of famous Russian glassblower Yuri Lenshine. He has conducted a master class for students on glass art. They have travelled to more than 55 countries so far.

Ratheesh C Nair, Director, Russian Cultural Centre, Trivandrum said, "First time we are organising this type of exhibition. He has already visited more than fifty-five countries and conducted workshops and exhibitions. This has been conducted to mark the 75th anniversary of Indo-Russian tie-ups." A student named Vineetha said that it was a different experience.

She said, "We came right here after the exams and it was a relief from the exams. We had a different experience. We met a quite talented person and his work was amazing. I am really lucky and proud to be here. Another student named Samyukta said, "When I heard about this workshop, it would be a history-like thing. It was really fun and he was really great and talented person. He showed me how we can make impossible art." (ANI)

