Allahabad University students protest against fee hike, torch bikes, damage car

Allahabad University students staged a protest against fee hike on Monday. They also set bikes on fire and damaged a car.

ANI | Updated: 20-12-2022 07:21 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 07:21 IST
Allahabad University students protest against fee hike, torch bikes, damage car
Protest in Allahabad University. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Allahabad University students staged a protest against fee hike on Monday. They also set bikes on fire and damaged a car. Some reports claimed that the violence erupted after agitated students were stopped by security guards from entering the university campus.

Commissioners of Police (CP) said, "As per an ex-student, there was an altercation between students and security guards at University. On the basis of this info, the case is being registered. Video footage is being analysed for probe and action. Two motorcycles were torched in the incident. Students are taken into confidence." Uttar Pradesh's Additional Director General (ADG) Law and Order Prashant Kumar said that the situation in the university is completely under control. CP Prayagraj and other officials are present at the spot. Police monitoring the situation.

He further said that talks are going on between the police administration and students. Allahabad University will remain closed tomorrow, in wake of today's incident, wherein unknown elements broke open the locks of the university gates which resulted in violence between them and the guards, read an official statement from the University. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

