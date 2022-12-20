Aluminium futures rise on fresh bets

Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2022 13:56 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 13:54 IST
Aluminium prices on Tuesday increased by 0.14 per cent to Rs 209 per kilogram in futures trade as speculators built up fresh positions amid a positive trend in the spot market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, aluminium contracts for December delivery increased by 30 paise or 0.14 per cent to Rs 209 per kg in a business turnover of 3,733 lots.

Analysts said fresh positions created by traders amid demand from consuming industries supported aluminium prices in the futures market.

