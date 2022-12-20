Left Menu

General Atlantic raises $3.5 bln to invest in climate change fight

We're in the business of scaling and adopting at the right moment." Launched in 2021, BeyondNetZero aims to invest up to $200 million in individual companies that can help cut emissions, particularly in decarbonisation, resource conservation, energy efficiency and emissions management, he said. At November's COP27 climate talks in Egypt, getting more private sector money to work was a key topic, with a report warning developing countries would need $1 trillion a year in public and private investment by 2030.

Reuters | Updated: 20-12-2022 15:35 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 15:32 IST
General Atlantic raises $3.5 bln to invest in climate change fight
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@generalatlantic)

Private equity firm General Atlantic's BeyondNetZero said it has secured $3.5 billion to back companies that can help in the world's fight against global warming.

General Atlantic raised $2.6 billion from institutional investors including sovereign wealth funds and multinational companies for an inaugural fund. An additional $900 million will come from existing General Atlantic funds, BeyondNetZero Chairman John Browne told Reuters. "The world is falling behind in the amount of investment that is needed to be made to get anywhere close to two degrees in terms of temperature rise," said Browne, a former BP boss, referring to global efforts to cap global warming.

"There is an imperative to get the scale of investments and the speed of investments up and for us that's important. We're in the business of scaling and adopting at the right moment." Launched in 2021, BeyondNetZero aims to invest up to $200 million in individual companies that can help cut emissions, particularly in decarbonisation, resource conservation, energy efficiency and emissions management, he said.

At November's COP27 climate talks in Egypt, getting more private sector money to work was a key topic, with a report warning developing countries would need $1 trillion a year in public and private investment by 2030. Annual clean energy investment globally, meanwhile, will need to more than triple by 2030 to around $4 trillion to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2050, the International Energy Agency said.

The new BeyondNetZero fund has so far spent $826 million to acquire stakes in five companies including vertical farmer 80 Acres Farms, commercial recycling and waste removal firm RoadRunner Recycling, and sustainability ratings firm EcoVadis. BeyondNetZero has developed a pipeline of about 1,000 companies and up to 10% of those businesses are larger, without conceptual risk and have a growth rate in double-digits, Chief Executive Lance Uggla said.

"We're focused on backing entrepreneurs that are growing their companies substantially in each of the four spaces that we cover," Uggla said. New York-based General Atlantic has $73 billion in assets under management spread across technology, life sciences, healthcare, financial services, consumer and climate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a day earlier; New COVID model predicts over 1 million deaths in China through 2023 and more

Health News Roundup: China reports two new COVID deaths for Dec 18 vs none a...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022