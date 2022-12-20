Left Menu

115 daily wage earners, 63 housewives committed suicide every day in 2021, govt tells Lok Sabha

115 daily wage earners, 63 housewives committed suicide every day in 2021, govt tells Lok Sabha
As many as 115 daily wage earner and 63 housewives ended their lives every day in India in 2021, which saw a total of 1,64,033 suicides in the country, the Lok Sabha was informed Tuesday.

Sharing data from the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said a total of 42,004 daily wage earners and 23,179 housewives committed suicide last year.

Altogether, 20,231 self-employed people, 15,870 salaried people, 13,714 unemployed, 13,089 students, 12,055 involved in business, and 11,431 involved in private sector enterprises, committed suicide last year, he said in a written reply.

Rai said 10,881 people engaged in the farming sector, 5,563 agricultural labourers, 5,318 farmers or cultivators, 4,806 people who used to cultivate their own land with or without the assistance of agricultural labourers, 512 people who used to cultivate on lease land or work on lease or on other's land with or without the assistance of agricultural labourers also committed suicide in 2021.

