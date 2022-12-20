Upgradation and rehabilitation work of NH-25 in District Barmer approved

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari in a series of tweets informed that the upgradation and rehabilitation work of NH-25 Extension to 2-lane with paved shoulder of Ghagaria-Munabao section of District Barmer in Rajasthan has been approved under EPC mode at a cost of Rs.235.15 crore.

He said the project passes through backward districts of Rajasthan, improvement of the project route will lead to economic development of the region and congestion free traffic movement.

The project will improve connectivity to NH-68 (Jaisalmer-Barmer-Sanchor), NH-25 (Jodhpur-Pachpadra-Barmer) and NH-925 (Bakasar-Gagadiya), he added.

Shri Gadkari said NH-25 (Ext.) provides link to Bharatmala road network running parallel to International Border connecting Munabao-Dhanana-Tanot (NH-70). It also connects Munabao to Barmer district headquarters where several military bases are located. He said this national highway is very important from strategic point of view to provide logistics to Munabao (International Border) which is currently single lane.

