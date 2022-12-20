Sircilla kidnapping case: Abducted woman releases marriage video

An 18-year-old woman, who was allegedly abducted by four persons in front of her father, released a video after marrying the youngster who kidnapped her today morning. She was kidnapped while returning from a temple in the Chandurthi Village, Vemulwada, in the Sircilla district of Telangana.

The abducted woman has been identified as Shalini. In the video released by her, she said that she had married the boy last year and since their marriage wasn't legal they executed a plan to elope.

"We are in love for the last 4 years. We even got married a year back. However, as we were minors and the marriage was not valid. My parents filed a case against him and took me back home. My parents are not accepting him as he belongs to a Dalit family. Since my parents wanted me to get married to someone else, I asked him to elope with me. As he was wearing a mask I couldn't initially recognise him. We request protection from police and media as we have a threat from our family," said the victim in a video message. According to the police, a case was earlier registered against the accused Gyaneshwar as the abducted woman eloped with him and they had an 'informal' marriage.

Police suspect, the abducted woman is grown-up now and therefore the accused tried to snatch her from the father's guardianship. In a video released by the police, the footage of the woman being abducted was seen.

Nagendra Chary, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Vemulawada, said, "A case has been booked and we are making all efforts to trace the kidnapped victim. There were four people involved in the incident. There was a case registered against the accused earlier for eloping with the girl as they were in a love affair. They had already performed an informal marriage. Now as they have become major, he might have taken her." He informed some suspects have already been picked up. Three teams have been deployed to nab the accused.

On the other hand, Chandurthi Police Inspector, Kiran Kumar said, "The girl and her father Chandraiah used to visit the temple every morning for some days. A case was registered earlier against the suspect Gyaneshwar in Sircilla town under POSCO act for eloping with the girl as she was a minor. Now, as she might have turned major, the suspect took her away in a car today morning. A case has been registered and the investigation is going on." (ANI)

