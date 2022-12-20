Delhi Police seeks time to file reply on Sharjeel's plea seeking resumption of phone call facility

Delhi police on Tuesday sought time to file a reply on the plea moved by Sharjeel seeking the resumption of the inmate phone calling facility provided to him in Tihar jail earlier. The facility was stopped in September after a circular issued by the jail authorities. Additional Sessions Judge Amitabh Rawat of Karkardooma Court granted time to Delhi Police to file a reply and listed the matter on January 2, 2023.

The present application has been filed seeking the resumption of the inmate phone calling the facility provided to the Accused/Applicant under Rule 629 of the Delhi Prisons Rule, 2018 since he had been lodged in judicial custody. The application moved through Advocate Ahmad Ibrahim has stated that the facility was stopped by the jail authorities without any reason or providing any opportunity for the Applicant to oppose the same and the same has not been resumed till date.

It is worth mentioning that the Applicant has been informed that he will be allowed to make one call each week as against the daily calling facility which was available earlier, the plea stated. Sharjeel Imam has been in continuous custody in the Tihar Jail since January 28, 2020, in connection with the case registered under UAPA and other sections related to Sedition.

The jail authorities regarding the reduction of the facility to a weekly basis, the Applicant was informed that the same was in accordance with a standing order of the Additional Inspector General, Prison HQs, Delhi Prisons (AIG) issued on September 2, 2022. This order was circulated internally among jail authorities to streamline and regulate the Inmate Phone Call System facility to the extent of High-Security Prisoners/ category of prisoners specified under Rule 631 of the Delhi Prisons Rules, 2018. (ANI)

