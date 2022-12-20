Left Menu

Saudi Energy Minister says OPEC+ leaves politics out of decisions

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 20-12-2022 22:02 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 21:59 IST
OPEC+ members leave politics out of the decision making process and out of their assessments and forecasting, Saudi energy minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman said in an interview with the Saudi state news agency on Tuesday.

The minister added that the OPEC+ decision to cut oil output, which was heavily criticized, turned out to be the right one for supporting the stability of the market and the industry.

