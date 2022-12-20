Left Menu

Coking coal, iron ore may not be viable option in future in steel making on ESG parameter: Steel Minister Scindia

There will come a time in the near distant future when todays raw materials be it iron ore or coking coal will no longer be a viable option not necessarily from a cost structure parameter but from an environmental, social, and governance ESG parameter, Scindia said at an event here.The minister said that environmental concerns could arise in future and the government and the private sector will have to work together to prepare for that eventuality today.The industry can look for options like the use of renewable energy that can cut CO2 emissions, pelletization.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 20-12-2022 22:02 IST
Coking coal, iron ore may not be viable option in future in steel making on ESG parameter: Steel Minister Scindia
File photo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday urged the domestic steel industry to adopt low-carbon emitting steel-making processes, while cautioning that key raw material coking coal and iron ore may not be a viable option in the future based on an ESG parameter.

The comments have come at a time when India moves to double its steel-making capacity to 300 million tonnes (MT).

''From the second largest producer of steel, we must also become responsible producers of steel in the world. There will come a time in the near distant future when today's raw materials be it iron ore or coking coal will no longer be a viable option not necessarily from a cost structure parameter but from an environmental, social, and governance (ESG) parameter,'' Scindia said at an event here.

The minister said that environmental concerns could arise in future and the government and the private sector will have to work together to prepare for that ''eventuality today''.

''The industry can look for options like the use of renewable energy that can cut CO2 emissions, pelletization. In India, every 1 per cent increase in Fe (iron) content results in 1 per cent lower consumption of coke in the process, and the less coke you consume, the lesser CO2 emissions occur,'' the minister said.

Options of using plastic, not as raw material but in the process of the value chain and use of scrap in steel making can be looked at.

India uses 20 per cent of scrap in steel production, he said adding that 26 MT of scrap is generated domestically and 4 MT is imported.

The government has been pushing for the usage of renewable energy sources besides other low-carbon generating technologies in the steel sector in various processes of manufacturing.

The steel minister was speaking at the launch of Kalyani Group's first green steel brand 'Kalyani FeRRESTA'.

On the green steel brand, Kalyani Steels Managing Director R. K. Goyal, the product is the ''country's first green steel product which has been produced through usage of green energy.'' It is a long steel product to be used by industries such as defence aerospace etc, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

Researchers discover over 100 new ancient designs in Peru's Nazca lines

 Peru
2
Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

Lashkar associate arrested in J-K village; arms recovered

 India
3
Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

Indigenous farming knowledge is science, not superstition

 Malaysia
4
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease therapy; Medical device makers drop products as EU law sows chaos and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA lifts hold on Bluebird's sickle cell disease t...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022