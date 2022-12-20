Left Menu

Greek PM expects 2022 tourism revenues of at least 18 bln euros

Greece's budget projected revenues of 15 billion euros but proceeds will at least 3 billion euros higher, Mitsotakis said. ($1 = 0.9407 euros)

Greek PM expects 2022 tourism revenues of at least 18 bln euros
Greece's Prime Minister said on Tuesday that revenues from its all-important tourism industry will reach at least 18 billion euros ($19 billion) this year, beating the government's initial estimates.

The Greek economy is seen growing by 5.6% this year, powered by a strong rebound in tourism after it suffered heavy losses during the pandemic, domestic demand and a spike in investments. Speaking at an event in Athens, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that the tourism sector has experienced "a full recovery" this year, despite soaring inflation and the impact of the war in Ukraine.

Greece's budget projected revenues of 15 billion euros but proceeds will at least 3 billion euros higher, Mitsotakis said. By the end of the year, tourist arrivals are seen reaching 88% of record levels seen in 2019, when more that 32 million tourists visited the Mediterranean country, he added. ($1 = 0.9407 euros)

