Greek PM expects 2022 tourism revenues of at least 18 bln euros
Speaking at an event in Athens, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that the tourism sector has experienced "a full recovery" this year, despite soaring inflation and the impact of the war in Ukraine. Greece's budget projected revenues of 15 billion euros but proceeds will at least 3 billion euros higher, Mitsotakis said. ($1 = 0.9407 euros)
- Country:
- Greece
Greece's Prime Minister said on Tuesday that revenues from its all-important tourism industry will reach at least 18 billion euros ($19 billion) this year, beating the government's initial estimates.
The Greek economy is seen growing by 5.6% this year, powered by a strong rebound in tourism after it suffered heavy losses during the pandemic, domestic demand and a spike in investments. Speaking at an event in Athens, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said that the tourism sector has experienced "a full recovery" this year, despite soaring inflation and the impact of the war in Ukraine.
Greece's budget projected revenues of 15 billion euros but proceeds will at least 3 billion euros higher, Mitsotakis said. By the end of the year, tourist arrivals are seen reaching 88% of record levels seen in 2019, when more that 32 million tourists visited the Mediterranean country, he added. ($1 = 0.9407 euros)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Kyriakos Mitsotakis
- Mediterranean
- Athens
- Ukraine
- Mitsotakis
- Greece
- Greek
ALSO READ
Ukraine, Baltics rebuke Macron for suggesting 'security guarantees' for Russia
WRAPUP 2-G7 begins to press Russia on Ukraine with oil price cap
WRAPUP 1-Zelenskiy urges residents to be strong as Ukraine races to restore power
Clearer positioning of G20 on Ukraine war is thanks to India: German foreign minister
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: G7 price cap on Russian oil kicks in