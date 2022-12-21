Madras HC directs State government to promote Tamil language

The Madurai bench of Madras High Court directed the Tamil Nadu government to take steps to promote Tamil language. A petitioner filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Madurai bench of Madras High Court demandeding that all Tamil books, Tamil research books, and other language books related to the development of Tamil should be placed in the library of the World Tamil Association and basic facilities should be established in the library.

A two-judge bench comprising Justices Mahadevan and Sathya Narayana Prasad heard the petition and ordered that steps be taken to promote the Tamil language. "Tamil Nadu government to allocate necessary funds for the development of the Tamil language and conduct various events to popularize the Tamil literature of the Sangam era and modern Tamil literature," the Court ordered. (ANI)

