Left Menu

Madras HC directs State government to promote Tamil language

The Madurai bench of Madras High Court directed the Tamil Nadu government to take steps to promote Tamil language.

ANI | Updated: 21-12-2022 10:56 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 10:56 IST
Madras HC directs State government to promote Tamil language
Madurai bench of Madras High court (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Madurai bench of Madras High Court directed the Tamil Nadu government to take steps to promote Tamil language. A petitioner filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Madurai bench of Madras High Court demandeding that all Tamil books, Tamil research books, and other language books related to the development of Tamil should be placed in the library of the World Tamil Association and basic facilities should be established in the library.

A two-judge bench comprising Justices Mahadevan and Sathya Narayana Prasad heard the petition and ordered that steps be taken to promote the Tamil language. "Tamil Nadu government to allocate necessary funds for the development of the Tamil language and conduct various events to popularize the Tamil literature of the Sangam era and modern Tamil literature," the Court ordered. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial; Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole

Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-fi...

 Global
2
ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole; Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial

Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-mil...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers lung cancer setback; China's capital Beijing to speed up imports of COVID drugs - official and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022