Assam: Gunfight between security forces and ULFA-I takes place Tinsukia

A gunfight between security forces and suspected ULFA-I militants took place in the Tinsukia district in Assam on Wednesday morning.

ANI | Updated: 21-12-2022 10:56 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 10:56 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A gunfight between security forces and suspected ULFA-I militants took place in Assam's Tinsukia district on Wednesday morning. The incident occurred in an area on Pengeri-Digboi road in the upper Assam district.

Confirming the report, the Defence PRO, Guwahati told ANI over the phone that, one civilian was injured in firing from the side of suspected ULFA-I militants. More details awaited. (ANI)

