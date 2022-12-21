Left Menu

IAEA's Grossi to visit Russia on Thursday - RIA

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2022 14:41 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 14:40 IST
Director General of IAEA Rafael Mariano Grossi Image Credit: ANI

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, will visit Russia on Thursday for discussions on the creation of a security zone around the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southern Ukraine, the RIA Novosti news agency reported, citing Russia's envoy to the international institutions in Vienna.

The plant, in Russian-occupied territory, has come under repeated shelling attacks that each side has blamed on the other, raising fears of a nuclear disaster.

