Resolution of 'Aviral-Nirmal' Ganga will be fulfilled before Prayagraj Kumbh 2025: CM Yogi

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the resolution of 'Aviral-Nirmal' Ganga will be fulfilled before Prayagraj Kumbh 2025. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath gave necessary guidelines while reviewing the implementation of the 'Namami Gange' project on Wednesday, informed the government through a release on Wednesday.

The meeting of the second National Ganga Council is proposed on December 30. "The river Ganges is a unique gift of nature to Uttar Pradesh. The river covers a significant part of Uttar Pradesh. It is the central point of our faith and the economy's mainstay," said the statement.

Satisfactory results have been achieved in the ongoing 'Namami Gange Project' under the guidance of the Prime Minister with the resolve to make Ganga and its tributaries 'Aviral-Nirmal' (clean and having uninterrupted flow), as per the statement. People's cooperation is also being received in the Central and State governments' campaign to clean Ganga and its tributaries. Today, dolphins have returned to the river Ganges, and technology is being used to clean the water bodies.

Before the commencement of Prayagraj Kumbh 2025, the resolve to make Maa Ganga Aviral-Nirmal will have to be fulfilled. The process of installation of STPs to save the rivers from sewage dirt and toxic water should be expedited. Arth Ganga' campaign will benefit crores of people whose livelihood depends on Ganga. With the target of contributing 3 per cent to the GDP from Arth Ganga, we have to make concerted efforts. Efforts should be made to develop it as a model with the help of experts.

Efforts should be made to develop Ganga nursery with the help of women's self-help groups, ex-servicemen etc. Here, we should create the entire value chain from nursery to processing of fruits. These 'Ganga products' can become a permanent source of income for the people on the banks of the Ganges. Prime Minister has promoted the vision of 'Nadi Shehro ke Liye Nayi Soch'. Learning from the experiences of Namami Gange, there is a need for a new river-centric approach to planning riverine cities. This should be a part of the city's master plan. Necessary action should be taken in this regard with the technical support of IIT Kanpur.

There is a need to increase widespread awareness regarding the importance and significance of rivers. Children should also be associated with the campaign of water conservation, cleanliness of rivers, river revival, and cleanliness. This subject should be included in the curriculum of secondary classes. Efforts should be made to make society aware through Yuvak Mangal Dal/Mahila Mangal Dal. The first meeting of the National Ganga Council was held in Kanpur under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)