Traders burn Chinese goods in Karol Bagh against latest incursion on border

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2022 17:07 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 16:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
Scores of traders gathered in central Delhi's Karol Bagh and burned Chinese goods to display their anger against the neighbour country's latest incursion in Arunachal Pradesh.

According to the Chamber of Trade and Industry, traders from several markets pledged to boycott Chinese products.

The traders wore black bands on their forehead and lit a bonfire of Chinese-made products.

CTI chairman Brijesh Goel urged the central government to stop importing products from China, saying the neighbouring country needs to be taught a lesson for attacking Indian soldiers on the borders.

''During the protest, traders pledged that they would boycott Chinese products. The Indian government should make a policy under which the products that can be made in the country should not be imported from China,'' Goel said in the statement.

