Russia's Gazprom launches production at Kovykta gas field to supply China
Russia's Gazprom launched production at the Kovykta gas field on Wednesday in a ceremony presided over by President Vladimir Putin and the head of Gazprom Alexei Miller.
The field - the largest in eastern Russia - will supply gas to China through the Power of Siberia gas line.
