Left Menu

Why did he think only of Bharat Jodo Yatra, asks Congress leader about Mandaviya's letter to Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Pawan Bansal on Wednesday took a dig at Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and said that maybe the BJP is nervous and that is why a letter was written by Mandaviya to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asking to follow the COVID-19 guidelines strictly during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

ANI | Updated: 21-12-2022 17:53 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 17:53 IST
Why did he think only of Bharat Jodo Yatra, asks Congress leader about Mandaviya's letter to Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Pawan Bansal. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Pawan Bansal on Wednesday took a dig at Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and said that maybe the BJP is nervous and that is why a letter was written by Mandaviya to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asking to follow the COVID-19 guidelines strictly during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra. Speaking to ANI, Bansal said, "Don't know what inspired the health minister to say this? We are seeing now that travel is being done in aeroplanes and trains. In malls, the government has not said about taking precautions. Why did he only think of the Yatra? Maybe the yatra is successful, people are joining, so maybe it is because of his nervousness."

He further said, "When Covid increased last time too, a committee was formed in the Congress. The Youth Congress did a wonderful job. What the government could not do, the Youth Congress workers did. They arranged ambulances and distributed medicines." Mandaviya wrote a letter to Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and Gehlot asking to follow the COVID-19 guidelines strictly during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The Health Minister wrote, "Follow the COVID guidelines strictly during Bharat Jodo Yatra which is going on in Rajasthan. Use of masks-sanitiser should be implemented. Only vaccinated people should participate." Mandaviya has also requested to postpone the foot march if the following protocol is impossible.

"If following COVID protocol is not possible then the Bharat Jodo Yatra be postponed in the national interest, taking note of the public health emergency," the letter further stated. Notably, the Yatra observed its last day in Rajasthan on Tuesday and entered Haryana today. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial; Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole

Science News Roundup: Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-fi...

 Global
2
ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

ICTP–IAEA College launches virtual course on fusion applications

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-millimetre hole; Scientists freeze Great Barrier Reef coral in world-first trial

Science News Roundup: Russia says leak on Soyuz spacecraft caused by 0.8-mil...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers lung cancer setback; China's capital Beijing to speed up imports of COVID drugs - official and more

Health News Roundup: AstraZeneca wins EU backing for heart drug, but suffers...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022