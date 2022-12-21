ITC Sunfeast unveils new milk biscuit with focus on TN market

Diversified conglomerate ITC Ltd on Wednesday announced the launch of a new milk biscuit variety 'SUPERMILK' offering benefits of milk sourced from native breed cows eyeing the large business opportunity in the segment, the company said on Wednesday.

Tamil Nadu currently contributes around 40 per cent of the milk biscuit industry and Sunfeast is making a strategic foray into this segment, ITC said in a statement here.

The biscuit packets would be available in Tamil Nadu at Rs 5 and Rs 10 respectively.

''Sunfeast has been a trusted brand in TN, delivering a wide range of offerings that cater to the preferences of every member of the household. The love and support we have received over the past two decades, has encouraged us to embark on this extensive mission to carefully craft a product that is uniquely representative of TN,'' ITC Ltd Foods division biscuits and cake cluster, chief operating officer, Ali Harris Shere said.

Popular actresses Simran and Sneha have been roped in for the brand promotion activity and the company introduced two television commercials in this connection.

''The biscuit contains the extra punch of milk compared to the previous packs. And just like the strong tea/coffee preferred by adults in TN, we now have a strong milk biscuit for kids in the form of SUPERMILK,'' he said.

