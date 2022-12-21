Family of Peru's Castillo arrives in Mexico - official

The family of Peruvian ex-President Pedro Castillo has arrived in Mexico, where they will receive political asylum, a senior Mexican foreign ministry official said on Wednesday.

"In the name of the Mexican government, I welcomed the Castillo family to Mexico, where they are protected by political asylum," the official, Martin Borrego, said on Twitter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)