Family of Peru's Castillo arrives in Mexico - official
Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2022 18:57 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 18:57 IST
The family of Peruvian ex-President Pedro Castillo has arrived in Mexico, where they will receive political asylum, a senior Mexican foreign ministry official said on Wednesday.
"In the name of the Mexican government, I welcomed the Castillo family to Mexico, where they are protected by political asylum," the official, Martin Borrego, said on Twitter.
