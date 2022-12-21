Affirmative, inclusive action for tribals is key thrust area of Govt policy: Dharmendra Pradhan

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday listed out several schemes undertaken by the central government to empower the tribal community by providing education in local languages, transforming significant tribal areas into model villages as well as ensuring livelihood opportunities for tribals under the scheme of Van Dhan Kendras. "If I present a financial statement of central sponsors' schemes, you'll find it had reached around Rs 19,437 crores until 2014-15 (for tribal affairs). If we look at the data from FY 2014-15 to 2022-23, the allocation has reached up to Rs 91,000 cr," said Dharmendra Pradhan while addressing a press conference, adding that 'Sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka prayaas' is not a mere slogan but a guiding philosophy and a responsible commitment..

He also said that this is reflective of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to the upliftment of the tribal population by touching on aspects including protecting their culture, respecting their identity, education, health, and self-employment. Underlining the importance of education, he said that education in local languages and mother tongue is one of the key focus areas of the National Education Policy 2020 of which the tribal population will be a key beneficiary, adding, "In 1999 Atal ji created the tribal affairs department and the Eklavya Model Residential Schools for the tribal population has over 1 lakh students are enrolled."

Referring to 'Pradhan Mantri Adi Adarsh Gram Yojna (PMAAGY)' which aims at transforming villages with significant tribal populations into model villages (Adarsh Gram), Pradhan said that it is envisaged to cover 36,428 villages having at least 50 per cent tribal population under it. "The aim of this scheme is to achieve saturation of basic amenities and facilities in these villages in a mission mode. 7500 villages will be taken up annually over the next 5 years under it," he said.

Pradhan also said that the government is ensuring livelihood opportunities for tribals under the scheme of Van Dhan Kendras for tribal Self Help Groups, including 87 Minor Forest Produce items (MFP) under MSP, and 273 tribal clusters under SFURTI. "The Prime Minister's focus is on promoting millets, which offer nutritious diet and are primarily grown in tribal areas, the Minister explained. Recently announced International Year of Millets on the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go a long way in empowering the tribal population, who contribute majorly to millet cultivation," he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Union Minister Narendra Tomar also hosted a lunch for parliamentarians to celebrate the International Year of Millet. Pradhan also spoke about the contribution of tribal leaders in the freedom struggle and the Government's efforts to honour this rich legacy and history including opening tribal museums, observing 'Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas' and other initiatives.

He also spoke about other initiatives like the Van Dhan Vikas Kendras, the development of a searchable tribal digital document repository, the SFRUTI scheme and the setting up of the first-ever National Tribal Research Institute. (ANI)

