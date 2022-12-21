People celebrate 'Pheran Day' at Ghanta Ghar in Srinagar

On the occasion of 'International Pheran Day' locals and tourists gathered at the historic 'Lal Chowk' in Jammu and Kashmir to celebrate the heritage of 'Pheran'. People wore pheran and also carried the traditional kangri with them.

40 days of harsh winter period known as 'Chillai Kalan' in the local language began on Wednesday in the Kashmir valley. Pheran or Phyaran is a traditional knee-length robe that is part of the unique identity of Kashmiri culture. It is a woollen gown worn for protection from the coldest winter in Kashmir.

Despite the availability of many modern and stylish clothes in the market, pherans are most in demand during the 40-day period 'Chillai Kalan', which is known to be the coldest period of Kashmir winter. The aim of the entire celebration is to bring back and carry forward the legacy of pheran which is slowly losing its touch.

People who gather near the Ghanta Ghar wear the pheran, irrespective of their religion, to give the world the message of peace from the Kashmiris. These traditional gowns worn by people across all age groups and gender facilities the use of 'Kangri', a traditional portable earthen fire pot, for warmth.

Kashmiri pherans are used for five to six months from November to March. Local tailors who are famous for their designs, say that during winters they are flooded with orders as pherans remain high on demand. (ANI)

