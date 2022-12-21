Child dies at private hospital in Greater Noida, FIR registered for alleged medical negligence

An FIR was registered against a private hospital in Uttar Pradesh's Greater Noida for alleged negligence in treatment leading to the death of a one-and-a-half-year-old girl, according to an official on Wednesday. "A man had registered a complaint that his daughter died due to careless treatment at the Yatharth Hospital. He had registered a police complaint against the hospital. A case has been registered. The investigation is being done and action will be taken," DCP, Greater Noida, Abhishek Verma said.

According to the complaint filed by the father, the girl died due to an overdose of anesthesia. The FIR that was registered stated that the girl had got injured while playing at home, following which the family reached the hospital on the advice of surgery. The child was taken to the operation theatre after which she was declared dead by the hospital.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

