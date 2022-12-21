Left Menu

Expensive energy cuts short free visits to Belgium's 'Garden of Santa Claus'

The Belgian "Garden of Santa Claus", which every year offers a free visit to Santa's office, bedroom, train and sleigh, will be open only 23 days this year instead of the usual 34 days because of a surge in energy prices, its organiser said.

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2022 23:46 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 23:46 IST
Expensive energy cuts short free visits to Belgium's 'Garden of Santa Claus'

The Belgian "Garden of Santa Claus", which every year offers a free visit to Santa's office, bedroom, train and sleigh, will be open only 23 days this year instead of the usual 34 days because of a surge in energy prices, its organiser said. The work of a Belgian aeronautical engineer, Serge Hennebel, 54, the "Garden of Santa Claus" is a seasonal entertainment venue located in a small village of La Bruyere, in central Belgium, 38 km (24 miles) south-east of Brussels.

Lit by more than 52,800 lights, it attracts visitors from across the world who can enjoy a walk in the village, crossing the path of a giant snowman and taking souvenir photos next to Santa's sleigh and Santa's Train. Energy prices in the euro zone were 35% higher in November than 12 months earlier, boosting the costs of powering the venue and forcing the earlier closure, Hennebel said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behind voter-fraud claims

SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behin...

 United States
2
Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Check out this video

Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Che...

 Global
3
FEATURE-As Singapore plans gig worker benefits, some fear earnings hit

FEATURE-As Singapore plans gig worker benefits, some fear earnings hit

 Global
4
NASA selects SpaceX to provide launch services for Sentinel-6B mission

NASA selects SpaceX to provide launch services for Sentinel-6B mission

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022