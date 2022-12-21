BRIEF-Justin Bieber Nears Roughly $200 Million Deal To Sell Music Rights- WSJ
Dec 21 (Reuters) -
* JUSTIN BIEBER NEARS ROUGHLY $200 MILLION DEAL TO SELL MUSIC RIGHTS- WSJ
* JUSTIN BIEBER IS CLOSE TO A DEAL TO SELL HIS MUSIC RIGHTS TO BLACKSTONE BACKED HIPGNOSIS SONGS CAPITAL - WSJ Source text [https://bit.ly/3Welfis]
