BRIEF-Justin Bieber Nears Roughly $200 Million Deal To Sell Music Rights- WSJ

Reuters | Updated: 21-12-2022 23:47 IST | Created: 21-12-2022 23:47 IST
Dec 21 (Reuters) -

* JUSTIN BIEBER NEARS ROUGHLY $200 MILLION DEAL TO SELL MUSIC RIGHTS- WSJ

* JUSTIN BIEBER IS CLOSE TO A DEAL TO SELL HIS MUSIC RIGHTS TO BLACKSTONE BACKED HIPGNOSIS SONGS CAPITAL - WSJ Source text [https://bit.ly/3Welfis]

