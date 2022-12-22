MP: Crime Branch arrests 7 people, confiscates 15 illegal weapons in Gwalior

Crime Branch along with local police arrested seven people involved in supplying illegal weapons and crime incidents in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior on Wednesday, an official said. The police team also recovered 15 illegal weapons and 10 live cartridges from their possession. The arrested accused were identified as Dharmendra Singh Tomar, a resident of Ambah, Morena, Shailendra Bhadauria, a resident of Morena, Shailendra Gurjar, a resident of Malanpur, Bhind, Gaurav Jadaun, a resident of Mehgaon, Bhind, Lalit Gurjar, a resident of Bijauli, Gwalior, Lokendra Dakad, a resident of Mohna Gwalior and Vikas Dhakad, a resident of Sheopur.

Gwalior Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Dandotiya said, "In view of the recent crime incidents in the city, a team was formed in which the city crime branch along with the various police stations of the city launched a secretive and intensive campaign for those supplying and keeping illegal arms. The team gathered information with the coordination of these police stations in the past few days and raided different locations in the city on Wednesday.""During the police raid, two accused were arrested in Inderganj police station area and three weapons were recovered from the spot. Two accused were arrested in Gole ke Mandir police station area and recovered four weapons. Similarly, one accused in Sirol, recovered one weapon, one accused in Murar, recovered one weapon and one accused in Maharajpura police station area and recovered six weapons," he said, adding that of these seven accused, cases were registered against the three accused at different police stations in Gwalior and Morena district. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

