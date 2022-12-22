Lok Sabha adjourned till 2 pm amid opposition's demand to hold discussion on India-China border situation

The Lok Sabha on Thursday adjourned till 2:00 pm amid disturbance created by the opposition in the house protesting and demanding a discussion over China's action and the Tawang clash. BJP MP Rajendra Agrawal, who was in the chair, urged members to take their seats.

Earlier in the day, in the upper house, Congress President and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge also sought to raise the border issue in the House. "When we want a discussion to protect the country, there is no other rule for this," Mallikarjun Kharge said.

Speaking to Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Kharge said, "you said that you will call me and the leader of the house inside a room and talk. Sir, this is not something to be discussed inside, this should be known to the whole world. The country should know. Those who elected us and sent us to Parliament should know. This is for the country. Discussion is necessary." He further added, "We want to discuss and will fight for unity in the country. We are with the soldiers." Replying to Kharge, Union Minister Piyush Goyal said, "The issue, continuously raised by the leader of the opposition has been discussed many times in the house. Earlier also the Deputy Chairman detailed the issue and gave four instances when they (Congress) were in the government, then such serious topics were not even discussed and no clarification was given."

"Our Foreign Minister and Defence Minister have given a detailed statement on the issue that Kharge is raising. We have kept complete information on behalf of the government in the House," Goyal added. Earlier this month, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed both Houses of parliament that China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops tried to transgress the Line of Actual Control in Yangtse area of Arunachal Pradesh Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo but they went back to their locations due to timely intervention of Indian military commanders.

The Defence Minister assured that "our forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made on it". Singh also displayed confidence that "this entire House will stand united in supporting our soldiers in the brave effort". Explaining the incident, the Minister said: "I would like to brief this august House about an incident on our border in Tawang Sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9, 2022."

"On December 9, 2022, PLA troops tried to transgress the LAC in Yangtse area of Tawang Sector and unilaterally change the status quo. The Chinese attempt was contested by our troops in a firm and resolute manner. The ensuing face-off led to a physical scuffle in which the Indian Army bravely prevented the PLA from transgressing into our territory and compelled them to return to their posts," said Singh. He further said "the scuffle led to injuries to a few personnel on both sides", and clarified that "there are no fatalities or serious casualties on our side". "Due to timely intervention of Indian military commanders, PLA soldiers went back to their locations," Singh said.

As a follow-up of the incident, the Minister further said, local commander in the area held a "flag meeting with his counterpart on December 11, 2022 to discuss the issue in accordance with established mechanisms". "The Chinese side was asked to refrain from such actions and maintain peace and tranquillity along the border. The issue has also been taken up with the Chinese side through diplomatic channels," Singh said.

The Minister also assured the Houses that "our forces are committed to protecting our territorial integrity and will continue to thwart any attempt made on it". "I am confident that this entire House will stand united in supporting our soldiers in their brave effort," the Minister added as he spoke separately in both Houses on the same statement. (ANI)

