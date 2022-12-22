Guar gum futures gain on spot demand

Guar gum prices on Thursday rose by Rs 131 to Rs 12,154 per five quintal in futures trade as speculators increased their holdings amid a firm spot demand.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar gum contracts for January delivery traded higher by Rs 131 or 1.08 per cent at Rs 12,154 per five quintal with an open interest of 38,140 lots.

Analysts said after tracking a firm physical market trend, traders raised their bets which led to the rise in guar gum prices.

