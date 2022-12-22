Left Menu

Delhi HC issues notice to CBI on Unnao rape convict's plea seeking interim bail for daughter's marriage

The Delhi High court on Thursday issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the plea of expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar seeking interim bail for his daughter's wedding.

ANI | Updated: 22-12-2022 14:32 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 14:32 IST
Delhi HC issues notice to CBI on Unnao rape convict's plea seeking interim bail for daughter's marriage
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High court on Thursday issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on the plea of expelled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar seeking interim bail for his daughter's wedding. The Division bench comprising justices Mukta Gupta and Poonam A Bamba issued notice to the CBI and directed it to file a reply. The matter has been listed for further hearing on January 16.

Sengar has moved a plea through Advocate Vaibhav Sharma. Sengar, who is a convict in the 2017 minor rape case in Unnao, has sought interim bail for his daughter's wedding on February 8, 2023, whose ceremonies will start in January. He has been awarded a life sentence for the offense he allegedly committed.

He was also convicted and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment in the case of custodial death of the father of a rape victim. However, Sengar's appeal against the conviction and sentence is pending before the High Court, and his plea for regular bail is also under consideration. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Check out this video

Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Che...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behind voter-fraud claims

SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behin...

 United States
3
NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering star: Watch video

NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering st...

 Global
4
(Updated) Space Station conducts maneuver to avoid orbital debris; crew not in any danger, says NASA

(Updated) Space Station conducts maneuver to avoid orbital debris; crew not ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022