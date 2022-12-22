Left Menu

Punjab CM to hold meeting with state health officials on Covid-19 situation today

The Health Minister claimed that there is no need to worry in case of a surge in the number of Covid cases.

ANI | Updated: 22-12-2022 14:39 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 14:39 IST
Punjab CM to hold meeting with state health officials on Covid-19 situation today
Punjab Health Minister Chetan Singh Jouramajra (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the entire nation gears up for a possible increase in the number of Covid-19 cases in the next few days, Chief Minister of Punjab, Bhagwant Mann has called a meeting of the officials of the state health department over the Covid-19 situation. The meeting is to be held at the Chandigarh secretariat on Thursday. Meanwhile, the Punjab Government has claimed that they have only nine active Covid-19 cases in the state with 16 districts of the state reporting zero Covid cases so far.

"We just have nine active cases of Covid. 16 districts do not have any positive cases of Covid 19 so far," said Chetan Singh Jouramajra, the Health Minister of Punjab. The entire country is gearing up for a possible fourth wave of Covid-19, with the new Omicron sub-variant BF.7, said to be the reason behind the surge in Covid cases in China, being found in India.

Claiming that there is no need to worry in case of a surge in the number of cases, the Punjab Health Minister said that oxygen plants have been established and hospitals of the state have been prepared accordingly. "We have established oxygen plants, and have prepared hospitals accordingly. There is no need to worry," he added. Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has already held a meeting with top officials and experts to take stock of the Covid situation in the country.

According to the data from the Union Health Ministry, 131 fresh cases of infection have been detected across the country, while the number of active cases has come down to 3,408. The Maharashtra Government too, is rapidly working on Covid preparedness in the state and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will be chairing a review meeting on Thursday in this regard.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting of Team 9 on Covid preparedness in the state in case Covid-19 numbers rise in the state. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Check out this video

Europe's Solar Orbiter spots two snakes slithering across Sun’s surface: Che...

 Global
2
SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behind voter-fraud claims

SPECIAL REPORT-Ex-academic forges a new career rallying Trump faithful behin...

 United States
3
NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering star: Watch video

NASA gets close glimpse of a massive black hole tearing apart a wandering st...

 Global
4
(Updated) Space Station conducts maneuver to avoid orbital debris; crew not in any danger, says NASA

(Updated) Space Station conducts maneuver to avoid orbital debris; crew not ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022