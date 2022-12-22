Taj Mahal on Covid alert, no entry for tourists without testing
With the surge in covid cases in China and other countries, one of the most popular tourist attractions of the country Taj Mahal in Agra is put on alert, confirmed the District Health Information Officer in Agra.
- Country:
- India
With the surge in Covid cases in China and other countries, one of the most popular tourist attractions of the country Taj Mahal in Agra is put on alert, confirmed the District Health Information Officer in Agra.
Domestic and foreign tourists come every day in large numbers to visit the Taj Mahal in Agra. Keeping the situation in mind, they will have to undergo a Covid test before their visit as per the official sources.
Anil Satsangi, the District Health Information Officer (Agra) said, "The health department has already started the tests to prevent the spread of infection. As the alert is on, the tests have now been made mandatory for all the visitors." (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Agra
- Covid
- China
- Anil Satsangi
- Taj Mahal
ALSO READ
China reports 25,321 new COVID cases for Dec 6 vs 28,062 a day earlier
China reports 25,321 new COVID cases for Dec 6 vs 28,062 a day earlier
WRAPUP 1-China's exports, imports dive in Nov on feeble demand, domestic COVID woes
China medical expert says COVID has mutated, should be renamed - state media
WRAPUP 1-China's hopes of looser COVID rules sets off rush for fever drugs