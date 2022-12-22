Left Menu

Uttarakhand CM Dhami inaugurates Police Week in Dehradun

The theme of the event is "Uttarakhand Police Manthan - Challenges and Solutions" and is being held at the Police Headquarters.

ANI | Updated: 22-12-2022 16:40 IST | Created: 22-12-2022 16:40 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday inaugurated Police Week in Dehradun. The theme of the event is "Uttarakhand Police Manthan - Challenges and Solutions" and is being held at the Police Headquarters.

Uttarakhand CM on Tuesday supported the guidelines issued by the government of India over COVID-19. "We have issued instructions to deal with Covid-19 and we will follow all the guidelines by the Government of India," said Dhami.

The Chief Minister has directed the state health department on Thursday to launch a drive to administer booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the beneficiaries for effectively controlling the pandemic. He asked officials of the department to start holding camps to administer booster doses to people from Friday.

The Covid control rooms should be activated in all the districts, he said. Earlier on Sunday, the CM presided over a programme organised on World Minorities' Right Day.

At the event, he touched on India's 'unity in diversity' and praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for making the country holistic despite its cultural diversity. He said, "It's the day to remember the fundamental duties for protecting integrity and unity."

He said, "When I was contesting elections for the first time, there was a misconception among the Muslims in my constituency that if this party wins, peace will be disturbed here. But after my victory, not a single such incident took place." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

